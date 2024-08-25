Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Francisco Hernandez-Rodriguez sought by marshals

A car crash that turned into a shooting investigation more than 2,000 miles away is being connected to a man who may be hiding in Milwaukee. U.S. Marshals have been looking for the person they say killed someone in Puerto Rico in November 2021.

"He has taken active steps to evade police and conceal his identity," the U.S. Marshal on the case said.

When police in Puerto Rico arrived on the scene, they thought the driver died because of the wreck. After further investigation, they found something more nefarious.

Francisco Hernandez-Rodriguez

"The victim appeared to have some bullet wounds to the back of his head," the marshal said.

Investigators say 34-year-old Francisco Hernandez-Rodriguez was responsible for the shooting. He was charged in 2023. By that time, U.S. Marshals say he fled stateside and was tracked to southern Florida and right here in Milwaukee.

"He left his life in Puerto Rico, came up to Wisconsin," the marshal said. "Created a whole new life up here."

Hernandez-Rodriguez uses the nickname "Bebo." He is 5’10" and weighs 170 pounds. He sometimes shaves his head and has a beard.

If you know where he is, call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.