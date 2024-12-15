Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Eric Gilmore arrested, wanted in fatal shooting

The Brief U.S. Marshals are asking the public for help to track down Eric Gilmore. GIlmore is suspected in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Jessie Chaney. Officials say GIlmore is believed to be in the Milwaukee area.



UPDATE: U.S. Marshals tell FOX6 News Eric Gilmore was arrested on Friday morning, March 21, near 46th and Congress in Milwaukee.

The original story can be watched above or read below.

A handshake and a conversation led to a homicide. Investigators say a 16-year-old pulled the trigger then went on the run. U.S. Marshals have been searching for him for more than a year.

"That fact that a 16-year-old has taken someone’s life is very disturbing," the U.S. Marshal on the case said.

In July 2023, the intersection of 27th and Kilbourn turned into a crime scene. Investigators say 16-year-old Eric Gilmore ran into 19-year-old Jessie Chaney.

Eric Gilmore

"They stopped at the intersection, exchanged words, shook hands," the marshal said. "They continued to walk away from each other."

Moments later, prosecutors say Gilmore pulled out a gun and shot the 19-year-old. Chaney ran into a nearby store and later died.

"He was unconscious, bleeding at the time," the investigator said.

At the same time, gunfire struck a passing car and shattered a window, injuring the driver. Investigators say surveillance and witnesses helped identify the 16-year-old suspect. They say Gilmore was seen on surveillance running from the scene to a nearby apartment where he lived. Investigators say surveillance from that location showed Gilmore hopping into a van and fleeing from the back door.

Eric Gilmore

"We’re talking close to 18 months now and no one knows where he is," the marshal said.

Gilmore is also known by the nicknames "EJ" and "Younger Brother." The now 17-year-old is thought to still be in the Milwaukee area.

"We believe he’s getting help from someone whether they’re hiding him out, providing financial support, stuff of that nature," the marshal said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Gilmore is 5’8" and weighs 150 pounds.

Marshals encourage anyone with information about him to call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.