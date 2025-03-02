Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Emilio Guadarrama sought, stabbed man 21 times

The Brief U.S. Marshals want the public's help to locate Emilio Guadarrama. Officials said Guadarrama stabbed his ex's new boyfriend 21 times. The man survived, and police said Guadarrama went on the run.



A crime of jealousy that nearly killed a man 16 years ago still has investigators searching for the attacker. U.S. Marshals said a Kenosha man stabbed his ex’s new boyfriend 21 times, then disappeared.

Kenosha man sought

The backstory:

Emilio Guadarrama is a face that might be familiar to FOX6 News viewers. He was featured on Wisconsin's Most Wanted twice before for a crime that happened in 2009.

In August 2009, police said Guadarrama walked into the home of the mother of his three children and found her new boyfriend watching over the kids. As the victim was changing a diaper, investigators said Guadarrama pulled out a knife.

"Emilio did not like that, so he took action," the marshal on the case said. "Stabbed him 21 times. Eleven times in the front and 10 times in the back with approximately a five-inch blade."

The man survived, and police said Guadarrama went on the run.

Marshals on the case

What they're saying:

"We’re definitely not stopping," the investigator explained. "It’s an older case, but it’s a very serious crime."

The 44-year-old was born in Mexico and has ties to Wisconsin, Illinois and California. He is 5 feet tall and weighs 164 pounds.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Guadarrama's whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals tip line: 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.