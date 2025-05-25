Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Dialo Fuller, convicted sex offender on the run

The Brief U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help to locate a convicted sex offender. Dialo Fuller has been on the run since January. Officials said Fuller is believed to be in the Milwaukee area.



A registered sex offender convicted of victimizing a child has been on the run since January. He hasn’t done his regular check-in with law enforcement.

Search for registered sex offender

What we know:

U.S. Marshals say Dialo Fuller has been living in the shadows for nearly six months.

His trouble began in 2015, when he was staying at a South Milwaukee apartment. Investigators say his mother was babysitting three children at the time.

What they're saying:

"At some point in the early morning hours, he came home intoxicated and attempted to sexually assault one of the juvenile females," the U.S. Marshal on the case said. "He is no longer reporting and is a wanted sex offender with a felony warrant."

Dialo Fuller

The incident led to charges and a conviction. Fuller spent seven years in and out of prison. He was released in 2023 and has been required to regularly meet with law enforcement.

"Updating addresses, checking in, updating employers sometimes significant others," the marshal said.

Warrant issued for arrest

Dig deeper:

In January, that all ended. A warrant was issued for his arrest. US Marshals have been searching for him ever since. There’s urgency knowing his criminal past.

Dialo Fuller

"It’s really just a litany of other sexual assaults," the investigator explained. "There actually isn’t much other criminal history except that. That seems to be what he does."

Fuller is 5’7" tall and weighs 208 pounds. The 27-year-old has tattoos on his face and neck. He is believed to be in the Milwaukee area.

What you can do:

If you know where he is, call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.