Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Cortez Moore on the run after crash

The Brief Cortez Moore, on parole for a fatal crash, allegedly caused another serious crash and fled the scene. Marshals are searching for Moore, who is accused of lying to police and disappearing while they tended to the two injured victims. The 24-year-old, with a "horrendous driving record," is being sought in the Milwaukee and Madison areas.



A driver was on parole for a fatal crash when U.S. Marshals say he nearly caused another. Two people were seriously injured, and that driver went on the run.

Search for Cortez Moore

What we know:

Marshals say Cortez Moore has repeatedly shown he cannot be trusted on the streets.

"Primarily his run-in with law enforcement has all been behind the wheel," the U.S. Marshals said.

Cortez Moore

In May 2024, prosecutors say Moore was speeding on 76th Street when he hit another car at Ruby. A grandfather and grandson were seriously hurt and rushed to the hospital. When an officer arrived on the scene, investigators say Moore told a lie.

"Mr. Moore tells that officer that he was a passenger in the striking vehicle, and he says that the driver ran off," the investigator said.

Police say Wisconsin Department of Transportation cameras proved otherwise, showing Moore was the only person in the car.

What they're saying:

"While the officer is attending to those two victims, Mr. Moore gives that officer the slide and disappears when they’re not paying attention," the marshal said.

Cortez has been on the run ever since. The 24-year-old was on parole at the time. Court records show he was convicted in a fatal crash that killed a passenger.

Cortez Moore

"Mr. Moore has a pretty horrendous driving record," the marshal said. "This is the kind of person we absolutely don’t want behind the wheel anymore."

Where is Moore?

Dig deeper:

Moore has ties to the Milwaukee and Madison areas. He is described as being 6'1" tall and weighing 240 pounds. The fugitive has tattoos on his arms. The name "Shantae" is written on his left forearm.

"On his right forearm is a distinctive design of a clock that has some floral pattern around the outside of the clock," the marshal said.

Cortez Moore

A fitting sketch for a man whose time might soon be up.

"Our message to Mr. Moore is stop running," the marshal said.

Call with tips

What you can do:

If you know where Moore is, you are urged to call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.