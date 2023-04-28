Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Chloe Fugate sought, drug violations

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force needs your help finding 27-year-old Chloe Fugate.

U.S. Marshals said she is well aware of her "wanted" status, but is choosing to ignore it.

"Her most recent arrest seems to indicate a higher level of drug violations and involvement," the U.S. marshal on the case said. "She is doing everything she can to actively avoid apprehension."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The marshal said, in 2019, Fugate was arrested during the course of a narcotic and firearm investigation. U.S. Marshals said she was found with 50 grams of heroin.

"It was a significant amount of heroin, yes. Ms. Fugate has been on the run since 2020, when she skipped out on some court," the marshal said.

Chloe Fugate

Now, investigators say Fugate is tied to other drug crimes.

"She’s also wanted in a 2022 case in which the West Allis Police Department is currently seeking to arrest her," said the marshal. "Ms. Fugate is wanted in relation to an overdose death investigation."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Marshals suspect Fugate is in southeast Wisconsin.

"She does have ties to Milwaukee, particularly the Riverwest area. She also has ties to the Waukesha area," the marshal said.

Chloe Fugate

Fugate is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 180 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

"She may have altered her appearance by dying her hair," the marshal said.

Officials strongly advise anyone with information on Fugate's whereabouts to call the U.S. Marshal tip line: 414-297-3707 – you will remain anonymous. They also say anyone caught helping Fugate can be arrested for aiding and abetting a fugitive.