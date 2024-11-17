Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Charles Streeter, charged with dealing drugs

The Brief U.S. Marshals are looking for a man charged with dealing cocaine, heroin and fentanyl. Charles Streeter has been on the run since May 2020. Law enforcement believes without an arrest, Streeter is still dealing drugs.



U.S. Marshals are looking for a man charged with dealing cocaine, heroin and fentanyl. He has been on the run since 2020.

"He’s just got a long history with Milwaukee Police Department and other agencies," the U.S. Marshal on the case said.

Marshals say the 33-year-old does not make money working a "9 to 5," but instead on the streets -- which might be fitting for someone with a name like his.

"We're talking about Charles D. Streeter, also known as "Brother" on the street," the marshal said.

The Milwaukee man has been on the run for the last four years after he was charged with three felony counts of manufacturing and delivery of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl. The investigation began in May 2020 with the Milwaukee Police Department.

"They had officers and a confidential informant buying narcotics from him and they just continued to buy and build a case on him," the marshal said.

When officers executed a search warrant, Streeter was nowhere to be found. Law enforcement believes without an arrest, he is still dealing drugs.

"Who knows what else that he’s doing out there to get money?" the investigator said.

To many, Streeter does not go by his birthday name, but by something else.

"His nickname is 'Brother,'" the marshal said. "It’s what everybody on the street calls him."

The Milwaukee man has two distinct tattoos. The initials "CTS" are on his right hand and a cross with "39 Cherry Trap Star" on his left hand.

U.S. Marshals believe Streeter is somewhere on the city’s north side and they have a message for him.

"Hey, ‘Brother.’ Turn yourself in," the marshal said. "It’s time to get this taken care of."

Streeter is 5’10" tall and weighs 219 pounds.

U.S. Marshals encourage anyone with information about Streeter to call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.