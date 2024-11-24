Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Charles 'Lil Chucky' Smith on the run

The Brief U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help to locate Charles Smith. Smith has been a fugitive for two years – ever since his drug dealing trial was set to begin. Smith is known by some as "Lil Chucky."



Just as a drug dealing trial was set to begin, a Milwaukee man never showed up for court. Charles Smith has been a fugitive for two years. The 30-year-old is known by his nickname with more sinister undertones.

"Lil Chucky is the nickname," the U.S. Marshal on the case said. "I guess it’s a play off of the first name of Charles."

The sort of crimes Smith is accused of committing are by no means child’s play.

"Probation violations, all types of drugs, aggravated battery, burglary, theft robbery," the marshal said.

In 2019, Milwaukee police served a no-knock search warrant at an apartment near 35th and Florist.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"When they made entry into the residence, an individual later identified as Charles Smith jumped out the third-floor balcony," the marshal said.

Investigators say "Lil Chucky" ran from officers, but was eventually arrested. When police got inside the apartment, they found more than $4,000, multiple cellphones and a pistol. They also found large amounts of cocaine and heroin stuffed inside boxes.

Charles Smith

"These were obviously larger distribution amounts of drugs, so it’s ultimately affecting the surrounding community," the investigator said.

The 30-year-old Milwaukee man was charged and eventually released from custody. He had been showing up to court until the start of his trial, when he was a no-show.

"With a crime of this nature and skipping out at the time that he did right before jury trial, it’s good to hold these types of people accountable." the marshal said.

"Lil Chucky" has ties to Milwaukee, Western Michigan and Las Vegas. He has multiple tattoos including one that says "Dawn Marie." Another that reads "My Brother’s Keeper," and one that depicts an NBA logo.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"The best thing to do and the safest way is to turn yourself in and hold yourself accountable," the marshal said.

Charles Smith

Smith is 6’1" tall and weighs 240 pounds.

U.S. Marshals encourage anyone with information about him to call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.