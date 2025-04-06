Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Casimir Jenkins sought for dealing drugs

The Brief U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help to locate Casimir Jenkins. Jenkins is charged in connection with the deaths of two people in Calumet County. Marshals say if Jenkins is still dealing drugs, others may become victim.



Two people died after a drug overdose in Calumet County. The man accused of selling them the drugs was charged and went on the run.

Search for Casimir Jenkins

What we know:

Investigators have been looking for 32-year-old Casimir Jenkins. He’s known on the streets by another name.

"Casimir goes by the nickname Cash," the U.S. Marshal on the case said.

Casimir Jenkins

The 32-year-old was charged in connection with the deaths of two people in Calumet County. In September 2023, prosecutors say the Milwaukee man sold cocaine to three people in New Holstein. Tests showed the drugs were mixed with something else.

What they're saying:

"Two people were found overdosed and died from what appeared to be cocaine laced with fentanyl," the investigator said.

The lone survivor led investigators to "Cash." Phone data, text messages and other people helped round out the case. Jenkins was charged with multiple felonies, including two counts of reckless homicide.

"They were able to pinpoint Casimir as the likely person," the marshal explained.

Jenkins connections

What we know:

Jenkins has ties to Calumet County, Milwaukee and has family out of state. Investigators say he’s likely continued to deal drugs.

"If this is still his means of making money, there’s still that risk for other people to become victims," the US Marshal said.

Casimir Jenkins

Jenkins is 5’7" and weighs 250 pounds. He has several tattoos across his body, including "Loyalty" and "Rest in Peace" written on his neck. Jenkins also has the words "King" and "Cash" spelled out on his hands.

What you can do:

If you know where Jenkins is, you are urged to call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.