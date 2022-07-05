Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin's Merrimac Ferry closed for repairs until further notice

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Wisconsin
Merrimac Ferry (Credit: WMTV)

MERRIMAC, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday, July 5 that the Merrimac Ferry is closed for repairs until further notice. 

The ferry serves as WIS 113 across the Wisconsin River between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County.

Alternate routes include WIS 60, WIS 78, US 12 and I-39/90/94.

You are invited to check out webcams from the ferry crossing.