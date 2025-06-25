Wisconsin's largest water reclamation facility turns 100

The Brief Jones Island Water Reclamation Facility celebrated a century of clean water innovation on Wednesday, June 25. Remarks from local leaders and agency partners highlighted the facility's history, impact, and future. Jones Island has played a vital role in protecting public health and Lake Michigan for 100 years.



Jones Island Water Reclamation Facility-- home of Milorganite and a national leader in water reclamation – celebrated a century of clean water innovation on Wednesday, June 25.

Remarks from local leaders and agency partners highlighted the facility's history, impact, and future.

What they're saying:

"Today we have cleaner rivers, less disease, and a healthier Lake Michigan. It all started 100 years ago today with Jones Island's operation. I am so thankful that everyone's here to help celebrate this," said Kevin Shafer, MMSD Executive Director.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

According to a new release, from its roots as a fishing village to a world-class water-cleaning powerhouse, Jones Island has played a vital role in protecting public health and Lake Michigan for 100 years.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewage District.



