Wisconsin’s congressional delegation reacts to Inauguration Day 2021

Inauguration Day is one normally filled with thousands of people. But security concerns and COVID-19 protocols limited the audience on hand to watch Joe Biden and Kamala Harris be sworn into office.

Several Wisconsin congressmen were in their districts, another in Washington, D.C. -- watching remotely because of COVID-19 protocols. But Senators Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin were in-person for the inaugural ceremonies.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and First Gentleman Douglas Emhoff speak with former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and former Second Lady Karen Pence on the steps of the East Front of the U.S. Capitol following the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden.

The size and scale of Wednesday's ceremony was significantly small out of security concerns following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump two weeks ago -- as well as COVID-19 protocols.

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R) said in a statement: "Our institutions were tested this year and our institutions passed the test. I'm here out of respect for the peaceful transfer of power and for the institutions. Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States and I'm here to honor this process."

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill, walk out for the 59th inaugural ceremony on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.

In a tweet, Sen. Johnson (R), who had joined efforts to overturn the election of President Biden prior to the insurrection, said in a tweet, "I wish President Biden well and encourage him to follow through on his pledge to be a president for all Americans and act to unify our divided nation."

Sen. Baldwin (D) tweeted, "Today, America begins a new path forward. We have a lot of work to do, and I know Joe and Kamala are ready to do it."