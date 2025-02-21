2025 Wisconsin's Best Burger Contest; nominate your favorite

article

The Brief The "Wisconsin's Best Burger Contest" is back for a second year. The Wisconsin Beef Council is accepting nominations through March 21. Pickles Bar & Grill in Hazelhurst won last year's contest with its All American Burger.



The Wisconsin Beef Council is bringing its "Wisconsin's Best Burger Contest" back for a second year – and nominations start Friday, Feb. 21.

What you can do:

The public can nominate their favorite beef burgers from any Wisconsin restaurant (one per person) from Friday through midnight on Friday, March 21. Nominations can be made on the Wisconsin Beef Council website.

Restaurants can also find marketing resources on the website to help promote the contest to their patrons. Customers are encouraged to notify restaurants about the contest so they can promote it.

For contest eligibility guidelines and additional information, visit the Wisconsin Beef Council's website.

What's next:

In early April, the Wisconsin Beef Council will reveal the "Elite Eight" restaurants with the most nominations. A secret panel of judges will then taste and evaluate the top contenders.

Burgers will be judged on taste (50 points), appearance (30 points), proper doneness (10 points) and overall enjoyment (10 points) – with bonus points for the eating environment, atmosphere, and experience (up to 5 points).

The winner will be announced on May 1 to kick off May Beef Month.

The backstory:

Pickles Bar & Grill in Hazelhurst won last year's contest with its All American Burger. It's a half-pound burger with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, smoked garlic mayo, and a choice of cheese.

Other competitors included Brazen Head Pub, West Bend; Crafty Cow, Milwaukee; Dog House Bar & Grill, Mt. Horeb; Ferry Xing Bar & Grill, Merrimac; Skippy’s Burger Bar, Thiensville; Straight Home Bar & Grill, Eland; The Dump Bar & Grill, Cambria.

A restaurant may only win the Wisconsin’s Best Burger Contest one time.