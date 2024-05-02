Wisconsin's Best Burger Contest winner: Pickles Bar & Grill in Hazelhurst
Pickles Bar & Grill in Hazelhurst won the Wisconsin Beef Council's first-ever Wisconsin's Best Burger Contest.
Pickles Bar & Grill won the contest with their All American Burger. It's a half-pound burger with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, smoked garlic mayo, and a choice of cheese.
The other competitors included:
- Brazen Head Pub, West Bend
- Crafty Cow, Milwaukee
- Dog House Bar & Grill, Mt. Horeb
- Ferry Xing Bar & Grill, Merrimac
- Skippy’s Burger Bar, Thiensville
- Straight Home Bar & Grill, Eland
- The Dump Bar & Grill, Cambria
"We are honored to have our All American Burger named as the winner of the Wisconsin Beef Council’s 2024 Best Burger Contest," said Justin Koshak, who co-owns Pickles with Dan Linscott. "We are happy to represent what the Northwoods has to offer when it comes to restaurants, taverns, and grills. There are so many great spots up here that showcase great menus and fantastic food."