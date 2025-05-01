Wisconsin's Best Burger: Brazen Head Pub in West Bend wins

article

The Brief West Bend's Brazen Head Pub has won Wisconsin's 'Best Burger Contest.' Brazen Head Pub beat out seven other Wisconsin restaurants to take the top spot with its Brazen Beer Cheese Burger. The contest was created by the Wisconsin Beef Council to find and promote 100% beef burgers prepared in Wisconsin restaurants.



The Brazen Beer Cheese Burger at Brazen Head Pub in West Bend is the winner of the Wisconsin Beef Council's Best Burger Contest.

The Brazen Beer Cheese Burger is a half-pound of Angus beef, topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, onion rings, and Harp beer cheese, served on a pretzel roll.

They also feature a Build-Your-Own Burger, where you choose everything, including the bun, sauce, veggies and cheese.

What they're saying:

"Wow! It was an honor just being nominated for a second year by our customers, winning is a bit of a surprise with the stiff competition," said John Fellenz, Brazen Head owner. "Our staff – Melanie, James, Tyler P., Andrew, Dan, John, Kevin, Mason, Ryan, Max & Karina – cook with their hearts. Our general manager Megan, kitchen manager Tyler L., and I are so excited to share this win with them. Thank you to everyone!"

The contest was created by the Wisconsin Beef Council to seek out and promote 100% beef burgers prepared in Wisconsin restaurants.

Brazen Head Pub emerged victorious, earning the highest ranking from a secret panel of three judges who traveled to the Elite Eight restaurants named in the contest.

"We are thrilled with the overwhelming response for this contest," said Tammy Vaassen, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Beef Council. "The Wisconsin Beef Council’s mission is to grow demand for beef, and the Best Burger contest has served as a perfect way to get Wisconsinite’s into local establishments enjoying delicious, 100% beef burgers. The feedback from our judges was incredibly positive for all the competitors, which is a testament to the large number of nominations received for each of them. We are honored to have Brazen Head as our winner, with judges comments including: ‘it was an enjoyable burger experience, the burger was cooked beautifully, and the onion rings were tasty, it was done exactly how I wanted and juicy.'"

Elite Eight

The backstory:

The announcement follows a nomination period of 30 days when consumers across the state could submit their favorite burger joint.

The Elite Eight restaurants were those that received the most nominations.

11:11 Burgers and Beignets, 718 W. Johnson, Fond du Lac

Brazen Head Pub, 147 N Main St, West Bend

Brothers on Oak, 412 Oak Street, Baraboo

The Dump Bar & Grill, 105 W. Edgewater St, Cambria

Iron Horse Saloon, 322 Silver Street, Hurley

Local Press Burger Bar, 143 Main Street, Kewaskum

Mihm’s Charcoal Grill, 342 Chute Street, Menasha

Straight Home Bar & Grill, 184060 WI-153, Eland

Throughout April, a secret panel of judges visited each restaurant to evaluate a burger on the menu.

They rated taste, appearance and presentation, proper cooking temperature, overall eating enjoyment, and bonus points could be awarded for the environment, atmosphere and experience in the restaurant.

To be eligible for the contest, the hamburgers on the restaurant menus had to meet the following guidelines:

The burger must be 100% beef (other ingredients may be added to the patty such as spices, vegetables, etc.)

All burgers must be composed of a formed ground beef patty/patties served on a bun or other bread product (such as biscuits, focaccia or tortillas).

Burgers may include any combination of condiments (such as ketchup, mayonnaise and mustard), sauces (such as barbeque or hot sauce), cheeses and toppings (such as bacon, onions, tomatoes and lettuce).

Every component of the burger must be placed between the bun or bread pieces or served open-faced on a bread product.

Next year's contest

What's next:

"Restaurants can watch for details about next year’s contest coming out in February of 2026 on our website," said Vaassen. "The contest has shown us that whether you’re from a rural area or one of our larger cities, beef brings our communities together for delicious meals."