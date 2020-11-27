Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin's Best Bloody Mary Fest goes virtual for 2020

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin's Best Bloody Mary Fest had to go virtual in 2020 (along with just about everything else) -- and it all unfolded on Friday, Nov. 27.

Bloody Mary lovers could pick up their kits at Drink Wisconsinbly Pub on W. Highland Avenue. The package includes vodka from Yahara Bay Distillers, a lot of Bloody Mary mix, garnishes, a full meal, cookies from Green Baked Goods, hot sauce from Ardent Restaurant, and Dilly Beans from Porchlight.

The focus was to bring people together in a safe and non-­contagious way while supporting local businesses.

