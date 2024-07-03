Wisconsin's Act 10 law; Dane County judge strikes down parts

A Dane County judge struck down elements of Act 10 on Wednesday, July 3.

Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost ruled the elements of the bill violate the right to equal protection under the law concerning different law enforcement agencies' access to collective bargaining.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Former Gov. Scott Walker signed Act 10 in 2011. The bill eliminates collective bargaining for most public workers. It prompted months of protests at the Wisconsin State Capitol.

Unions that represent public employees filed the lawsuit In November 2023.

It’s still unclear what Wednesday's ruling technically means.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly issued the following statement:

"The right to organize one’s co-workers into a union, and then collectively bargain, is a fundamental American right. It is fitting that we will celebrate the restoration of those rights for many workers this Independence Day. Respecting the rights of Wisconsin’s educators will also have a profound impact in addressing the crisis many public schools face in recruiting and retaining teachers.

"Act 10 was used to justify massive cuts in school funding that continue to cause challenges to this day. To protect the right of every child to a quality education, now is a perfect time to reinvest in local schools and reinvest in the future of Wisconsin."