Wisconsinites invited to chime in on Evers' Badger Bounceback agenda

There will be six opportunities for Wisconsinites to discuss and provide feedback on the Badger Bounceback agenda, Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday.

The live sessions will be virtual and will allow anyone in attendance to share their personal stories on how the last year has affected them, their families and communities in Wisconsin.

The first Badger Bounceback Live Session on Economic Recovery & Opportunity will occur on Thursday, March 18 at 6 p.m. Wisconsinites are invited to register to attend here.

"Our Badger Bounceback agenda is all about making sure our state can bounce back from COVID-19 better than we were before this pandemic hit," said Gov. Evers. "But as I said during my budget message, and as has been the case since before I took office, I'm not going to make decisions about you without you. These Badger Bounceback Live Sessions are key opportunities to listen and learn from the people of our state in hopes that we can pass a bold, bipartisan budget that will address the urgent challenges facing our state so we can bounce back from this crisis."

At the end of 2020, more than 1,000 Wisconsinites participated in a listening session, helping to provide direct ideas and feedback to Gov. Evers' 2021-23 biennial budget, a release said.

To see the full schedule of Badger Bounceback Live Session visit the governor's website. Wisconsinites interested in participating can RSVP on the governor’s website and find additional information on the governor’s Badger Bounceback agenda here.