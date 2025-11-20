WisconsinEye warns it will shut down next month without new funding

The Brief WisconsinEye says it will stop live coverage and take its archive offline on Dec. 15 because of a lack of funding. Network president Jon Henkes says donations have dropped post-pandemic and people sometimes confuse political spending with support for the network. WisconsinEye needs $250,000 to cover its first-quarter budget next year and is exploring whether endowment money can help keep it operating.



Access could soon be cut off to the independent nonprofit that connects Wisconsinites to their state government.

What we know:

WisconsinEye says it will go offline next month unless it secures more money to continue broadcasting what happens inside the State Capitol.

In 2007, Wisconsin became the first state in the country to use an independent broadcaster at the Capitol, operating much like a C-SPAN for the Dairy State. The service relies entirely on donations to keep its cameras running, but network leaders say those donations no longer come in like they once did.

Jon Henkes, a co-founder who still serves as president, said the network was created to give people a clearer view of their government.

"What they do in the Capitol affects literally every person in every community in our state, and so, WisconsinEye became really the anchor for transparency back in 2007," said Henkes.

The idea came out of a legislative citizen committee chaired by the late Margaret Farrow, whose son, Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow, said she believed deeply in helping people understand their government.

"This is an individual who was a civics teacher before she even had kids, and so, she was really excited about getting government to the people," said Paul Farrow.

For nearly two decades, the network has provided that access. But the WisconsinEye website now displays a notice announcing it will stop covering live events on Dec. 15 because of a lack of funding.

Its extensive archive will also go offline.

Dig deeper:

Henkes said the nonprofit depends on donors who are giving less money in the post-pandemic era. He said some people mistakenly believe record political spending includes contributions to WisconsinEye.

"We're very different from many other nonprofits. I mean, we don't have a loyal alumni base like a university, or grateful patients like a healthcare system, or faithful congregants like a church or a religious organization," said Henkes.

State government has recognized the network’s value. A previous state budget challenged WisconsinEye to raise $10 million through an endowment, matching dollar-for-dollar. The current budget gives the network until the end of June to reach that goal, but Henkes said the immediate concern is keeping the lights on.

"If we don't have several months raised as a bridge into newer opportunities, then we're faced with the real potential of shutting it down," said Henkes.

He said WisconsinEye could reopen if it secures $250,000 for its operating budget, which would cover the first quarter of next year. Henkes said he has already contacted Assembly and Senate leaders about potentially using money in the endowment fund.