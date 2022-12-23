Wisconsin winter weather advisory; brutal cold, gusting wind in play

article

A winter weather advisory is now in effect for all of southeast Wisconsin through 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24 for blowing snow and bitter cold. The advisory replaces the winter storm warning that had been in play.

Monitor the FOX6 Weather Experts forecast for frequent updates.

Forecast breakdown

Timeframe: A few more snow showers are possible at times Friday but no additional accumulation is expected.

It will remain bitterly cold and very windy. Wind gusts of 45-50mph will cause periods of blowing snow, which will recoat roadways causing slippery stretches.

Blowing snow will also reduce visibility, sometimes suddenly. Be cautious if traveling. Wind chills Friday morning have been in the 30s and 40s below 0 and will stay in the 20s below 0 throughout Friday afternoon. Plan on a dangerously cold day.

Impacts: Travel will still be hazardous Friday due to blowing ground snow. The strong winds also continue on Saturday. Bitter cold Friday with wind chills in the -20s during the day. Wind chills of -15 to -35 on Saturday. Power outages are still possible because of northwesterly wind gusts between 35-50mph.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Weather tools

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX6 News app

FOX Weather app

MAPS AND RADAR

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 WEATHER IN SOCIAL MEDIA