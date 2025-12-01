Wisconsin winter storm: Vernon residents wait as plows stall, staffing thin

The Brief Multiple snowplows and emergency vehicles became stuck or broke down during the storm in Vernon. Staffing shortages and equipment issues delayed street clearing for some residents. Village officials say the storm response will be reviewed by the Village Board.



Mechanical failures and staffing shortages slowed snow removal in the Village of Vernon over the weekend, leaving some residents waiting until well after the storm for streets to be cleared.

Plows, fire trucks stuck during storm

What we know:

Several village vehicles – including snowplows and fire trucks – became stuck or broke down during the storm, forcing delays in clearing operations and emergency responses.

Residents contacted FOX6 questioning why Department of Public Works vehicles were not clearing streets during the storm.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

80-year-old Don Anderson said it was nearly a day and a half after the snow stopped before he finally saw pavement on his street.

"Something that was driving that process wasn’t working," Anderson said.

Village of Vernon Department of Public Works Director Brett Bartels declined to speak on camera but said nine DPW incidents occurred over the weekend in which trucks either became stuck or broke down.

Staffing shortages add to delays

What they're saying:

Village of Vernon Fire Department Assistant Chief Patrick Hays said one fire truck became stuck three times Saturday while responding to a minor crash on Hillview Drive.

"We got hit and we got hit hard," Hays said.

Hays said a DPW plow was sent to help but also became stuck, further slowing snow clearance efforts.

"Which created a problem for the rest of the Village and delayed streets getting plowed," he said.

Bartels said DPW is currently operating with two employees instead of the usual five. He said an on-call snowplow driver position has been posted for about a month, but no one has applied.

Another worrying sign is the village’s proposed 2026 budget, which includes a nearly 47% cut to public works funding.

Village promises review of storm response

Dig deeper:

With more snow on the way, Anderson said he hopes the response improves.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I want the Village to do better next time," he said.

Bartels said his crew worked about 20 hours clearing streets after the storm and does not believe the proposed budget cuts would affect snowplow operations next year.

Village officials said the administrator-clerk posted an update Sunday, stating DPW will work with the Village Board to review the response to the storm.