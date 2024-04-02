Wisconsin winning $100K, $50K Powerball tickets sold

article

The Wisconsin Lottery reports two big Wisconsin Powerball winners were produced from the Monday, April 1 drawing.

A winning $100,000 Powerball ticket was sold at Fort BP in Portage and a winning $50,000 ticket was purchased from Casey's General Store on 4 Mile Rd. in Racine. Both tickets matched four of five numbers (19-24-40-42-56) and the Powerball (23).

A news release from Wisconsin Lottery said including Monday's Powerball wins, 16 winning tickets of $50,000 or more have been purchased in Wisconsin in 2024.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1, 2024, by a ticket in Michigan that won a prize worth $842.4 million. Since then, there have been 39 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner. Wednesday’s drawing will be the 40th drawing in the jackpot run.

Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in a drawing. Powerball tickets are $2 per play, with the option to buy the Power Play feature for $1.

The odds of winning a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130. For the $1 Power Play add-on option, the odds of a 2X multiplier being drawn on Monday night were 1:1.75. Power Play does not apply to the jackpot.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338.