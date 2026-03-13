Southeast Wisconsin wind gusts deliver damage Friday

The Brief Powerful wind gusts caused problems and led to some serious damage. In Cedarburg, it damaged the Cedar Creek Settlement and uprooted a tree. Wind also damaged the roof of the Jewish Community Center.



Powerful wind gusts caused problems and led to some serious damage across southeast Wisconsin on Friday, March 13.

Damage in Cedarburg

Local perspective:

Police said pieces of the Cedar Creek Settlement's rubber roof flew off due to the wind. The "roofdeck" was destroyed and sent debris onto the street below.

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Betsy Fallon said the wind uprooted a tree in her backyard. It missed her house by mere inches.

"This is pretty unbelievable. These winds are just absolutely crazy," she said.

Photo gallery: Wind damage in Cedarburg

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Damage to Cedar Creek Settlement shuts down street

The spectacle was a surprise for both Fallon and her son, Jimmy, who along with curious neighborhood kids, inspected the toppled tree.

"I just think it's amazing. I just can't even talk," said Jimmy.

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The Fallon family said their next step will be calling insurance and having the tree hauled away.

"We are so thankful that nobody got hurt," said Betsy. "We're very lucky."

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Jewish Community Center

Local perspective:

In Whitefish Bay, wind damaged the roof of the Jewish Community Center. The center told FOX6 News people were inside when it happened, but they did not realize what was going on until someone told them.

Photo gallery: Wind damage to Jewish Community Center

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Wind damages Jewish Community Center roof in Whitefish Bay

More wind-related damage

Dig deeper:

The Sheboygan Fire Department responded to reports of bricks falling from a building near 8th and Indiana. Crews determined the strong winds had caused a portion of the roof to detach and hang from the structure.

Firefighters checked the building to make sure anyone inside was safely evacuated, and an initial assessment determined there were no structural concerns.

The wind also wreaked havoc in Bristol and Mequon, to name a few locations.

Photo gallery: More wind damage from Friday, March 13

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Wind damages roof of building near 8th and Indiana (Courtesy: Sheboygan Fire Department)