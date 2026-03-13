The Brief Tens of thousands of We Energies customers across Wisconsin lost power Friday. Strong wind gusts reached nearly 70 mph in southeast Wisconsin. If you are without power or see a downed wire, report it to We Energies immediately.



Tens of thousands of We Energies customers across Wisconsin lost power due to Friday's damaging winds, and help is being called in from out of state to get power restored.

What's next:

We Energies said crews have restored service to more than 83,000 customers since Friday morning. On Saturday, lineworkers are arriving from Arkansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri to help restore power in Wisconsin.

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Strong wind gusts, which reached nearly 70 mph in southeast Wisconsin, knocked down large trees and power lines – snapping poles and causing widespread outages.

We Energies expects 90% of customers without power to have it restored by Saturday night, March 14. All customers are expected to have power back by Sunday afternoon, March 15.

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What you can do:

You can check out the full outage map on the We Energies website. The public is reminded to stay at least 25 feet away from downed wires and report them immediately to We Energies or local law enforcement.

Photo gallery: Wind damage on Friday, March 13

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