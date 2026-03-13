The Brief A house near 24th and Locust on Milwaukee's north side partially collapsed. The city said it appears the "heavy wind" lifted the foundation off of support jacks that workers were using to conduct repairs.



A house on Milwaukee's north side partially collapsed on Friday afternoon, March 13.

What we know:

It happened near 24th and Locust.

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"I was devastated, and I also was concerned about my neighbors next door to me because my house had hit their house and cracked their basement wall as well," the property owner said.

The Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood services said the house had a foundation problem, and it appears the "heavy wind" lifted the foundation off the support jacks that workers were using to conduct repairs.

House partially collapses near 24th and Locust

DNS also said the scene is dangerous and asked the public not to approach or get close to the property.

A high wind warning was in effect for all of southeast Wisconsin until 4 p.m. on Friday.

What we don't know:

It's not clear at this time whether anyone was inside the house or working on the foundation at the time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.