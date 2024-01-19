Wisconsin VP Kamala Harris visit; discussing abortion bans in Big Bend

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to deliver remarks in Big Bend on Monday, Jan. 22 as part of her nationwide "Fight for Reproductive Freedoms" tour.

This will mark the vice president's fifth visit to the state since being sworn in.

During her visit, Harris will discuss abortion bans and will urge attendees to use their voices and stay engaged. The day is the 51st anniversary of when Roe v. Wade was decided.

Per the White House, she will arrive in Milwaukee after 10 a.m. then travel to IUPAT District Council No. 7 in Big Bend where she will deliver her remarks at 12:15 p.m. She will head back to Washington, D.C. around 3:30 p.m.

Last year, Vice President Harris embarked on a nationwide "Fight for Our Freedoms" college tour in which she traveled to eight states.

Reaction

Stephanie Bloomingdale, President of the Wisconsin AFL-CIO

"Wisconsin workers are excited to have Vice President Kamala Harris in Wisconsin. Vice President Harris is working hand-in-hand with President Joe Biden to expand collective bargaining rights for workers, support new worker organizing, and help working families make ends meet.

The Vice President has made it clear that working people are the backbone of our country and that strong unions are the key to a healthy economy where everyone can thrive and prosper. As Chair of the White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment, Vice President Harris is leading the charge to empower workers and protect our freedom to organize and bargain with employers so that we can have a strong middle class."