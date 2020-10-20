Wisconsin voters line up to cast early in-person ballots

Across Wisconsin, early voting kicked off on Tuesday, Oct. 20. The nation will be watching what those voters decide in the battleground state with the Nov. 3 election just two weeks away.

Wisconsin voters wield great power. The state was the tipping point in 2016, giving President Donald Trump enough votes to win the White House.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, in 2020, it's all riding on Wisconsin. President Trump said in Janesville that: "If we win Wisconsin, we win the whole ball game."

Milwaukee voter turnout in 2016 sunk by 40,000 compared to 2012. President Trump won the state by fewer than 23,000 votes.

Voters across Wisconsin line up to cast early in-person ballots

"I think it's going to be a lot of voters, a lot more voters, because of all of the mess that's been going on. That's why we're getting out here today," said Milwaukee voter Denelle McManus.

Thirteen early voting sites were open in Milwaukee, the state's largest city and a hot spot for presidential campaign ads on television. The city ranks seventh nationwide in total TV ads from both campaigns, according to a recent study.

Former US Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the First State Democratic Dinner in Dover, Delaware, on March 16, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

"The country is messed up. We need to change it, and the only way to change it is to vote," said Milwaukee voter Archie Banks, who plans to vote for Joe Biden.

Answers like Banks' aren't surprising in Milwaukee. Democrat Hillary Clinton captured 76% of the city's votes in 2016.

In Brookfield, though, a city President Trump won with 56% in 2016, many voters lined up to cast their early decision for the incumbent.

"He is an energizer bunny," said Brookfield voter Barbara Bitton of President Trump. "I mean, in his time in office, he has really done a great job with foreign policy. ISIS is gone, stability in the Middle East, he has really championed the unborn."

President Donald Trump campaigns in Janesville, Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.

President Trump was the first Republican nominee to win Wisconsin since Ronald Reagan in 1984. Three of the past five presidential elections in Wisconsin were decided by less than a point.

"It's the core issues that are talked about. I feel that Trump, even if he may not say it right, he nails the issues on the head in terms of what needs to be the focus, and what needs to be talked about," Brookfield voter Brandon Shaver.

Though there are 11 days to vote early, all early voting is actually done by absentee ballots; they won't be counted until 7 a.m. on Election Day.

Clerks have sent out 1.4 million absentee ballots in Wisconsin. So far, 915,00 -- or 65% -- have been returned. That's already more than in 2016, when 830,763 absentee ballots were tallied.

Here’s a schedule for the early voting sites in Milwaukee:

Please note that not all sites have the same schedule.

Mondays - Fridays 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays - Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building , 841 N. Broadway, Room 102 (Registered voters enter from Market Street. Voters needing to update address/name enter from Broadway)

Midtown Center , N. 58th Street & W. Capitol Drive (east of Subway & west of Pick ‘n Save)

Zablocki Library, 3501 W. Oklahoma Avenue

Mondays & Tuesdays 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays & Fridays 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays - Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bay View Library , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue

Cannon Park Pavilion , 303 N. 95th Street

Clinton Rose Senior Center , 3045 N. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive

East Library , 2320 N. Cramer Street

Good Hope Library , 7717 W. Good Hope Road

Mitchell Street Library , 906 W. Historic Mitchell Street

Tippecanoe Library , 3912 S. Howell Avenue

Villard Square Library , 5190 N. 35th Street

Washington Park Library, 2121 N. Sherman Boulevard

Mondays - Fridays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Student Union, 2200 E. Kenwood Boulevard

Mondays - Saturdays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Milwaukee Area Technical College, 1101 N 6th St (T Building)

Independence First, 540 S. 1st Street

Manitoba School, 4040 W. Forest Home Avenue

Independence First and Manitoba School are by appointment only. Appointment requests will be considered after Oct. 20. Note that requests are honored based on the voter's inability to vote at any of the other sites during the scheduled voting hours. Email kdzapat@milwaukee.gov to request an appointment.

More information is available online at city.milwaukee.gov/election.