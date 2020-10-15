Milwaukee among Top 10 cities with most TV campaign ads

A presidential debate was supposed to be held on Thursday night, Oct. 15. When President Donald Trump said he would not agree to a virtual debate, it was scrapped.

Instead, Joe Biden and President Trump decided to hold live, town hall events on competing networks Thursday night as efforts to broadcast their campaign messages intensify -- Election Day less than three weeks away.

From Sept. 28 to Oct. 11, Biden and supporters ran more television advertisements in Milwaukee than President Trump and his supporters did. The president's Democratic challenger ran 3,000 more television ads over the past two weeks, according to new research from Connecticut's Wesleyan University.

The Wesleyan Media Project found that pro-Biden TV ads in Milwaukee topped 4,100, while pro-Trump ads totaled 1,030.

President Donald Trump, Joe Biden

Advertisements reached a total estimated cost of more than $3.8 million. The sheer volume of ads got the attention of President Trump's son on Monday while visiting Waukesha County.

Advertisement

"You want to talk about a man who is desperate. The amount of Joe Biden ads I see on TV is unbelievable," said Eric Trump. "I would say over half of the ads on tv were Joe Biden ads. So the guy doesn't leave his basement, he just runs copious amounts of ads in Wisconsin, whereas I actually show up in Wisconsin."

Pro-Biden ads are also leading the Midwest battleground states, per a map put together by the Wesleyan Media Project.

Nationwide, Biden's campaign has spent $56 million on 80,000 TV ads in the previous two weeks. Trump's campaign has spent $32 million on 32,000 airings.

Across the country, most ads are being run in Florida, but Milwaukee is seventh nationwide, and Green Bay is 11th. Advertisements from both campaign teams are showing just how important Wisconsin is for the election.

"I guess you guys will tell me who's smarter," said Eric Trump.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The Trump team has consistently lead in-person rallies. This week, Vice President Mike Pence, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump have been in Wisconsin. President Trump himself will be in the state on Saturday.

The Trump team also points to personal contact, going door-to-door, as an effective strategy.