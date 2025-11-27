Volunteers deliver 3K+ Thanksgiving Day meals to senior citizens

The Brief Across southeast Wisconsin, organizations are helping people celebrate Thanksgiving Day. Hundreds of volunteers gathered at Franklin High School to plate, wrap and box 3,000+ meals. The meals will be delivered to senior citizens who reside in low-income subsidized housing throughout eight counties of southeast Wisconsin.



Hundreds of volunteers will deliver more than 3,000 meals on Thanksgiving Day to senior citizens who reside in low-income subsidized housing throughout eight counties of southeast Wisconsin.

Free meals

What we know:

The food and supplies are paid for by Community Projects for Seniors, from donations made by individuals and companies in our community.

The volunteers will plate, wrap and box 3,000+ meals between 8:35 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. at Franklin High School.

The owners of Meyer’s Restaurant use the school’s kitchen to prepare the food.

This is the 39th year in a row that Community Projects for Seniors has delivered free hot meals on holidays to low-income senior citizens (age 60 and older) who reside in subsidized housing.

What's on the menu?

What we know:

Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot apples with topping, dinner roll & butter, a mini muffin, 2 butter, a hand-made placemat from a child, and kind words & a smile from our volunteers.

Volunteers

What you can do:

Community Projects for Seniors need volunteers for Christmas Day. Those wanting to volunteer need to attend a one-hour volunteer orientation on Dec. 6 or Dec. 8.

New volunteers should schedule an orientation by calling us at 414-444-6544 or going to our website: CPforSeniors.org.

