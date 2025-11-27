Expand / Collapse search

Volunteers deliver 3K+ Thanksgiving Day meals to senior citizens

By and
Published  November 27, 2025 6:23am CST
Holidays
Hundreds of volunteers will deliver more than 3,000 meals on Thanksgiving Day to senior citizens who reside in low-income subsidized housing throughout eight counties of southeast Wisconsin.

The Brief

    • Across southeast Wisconsin, organizations are helping people celebrate Thanksgiving Day.
    • Hundreds of volunteers gathered at Franklin High School to plate, wrap and box 3,000+ meals.
    • The meals will be delivered to senior citizens who reside in low-income subsidized housing throughout eight counties of southeast Wisconsin.

Free meals

What we know:

The food and supplies are paid for by Community Projects for Seniors, from donations made by individuals and companies in our community. 

The volunteers will plate, wrap and box 3,000+ meals between 8:35 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. at Franklin High School. 

The owners of Meyer’s Restaurant use the school’s kitchen to prepare the food.

This is the 39th year in a row that Community Projects for Seniors has delivered free hot meals on holidays to low-income senior citizens (age 60 and older) who reside in subsidized housing.

What's on the menu?

What we know:

Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot apples with topping, dinner roll & butter, a mini muffin, 2 butter, a hand-made placemat from a child, and kind words & a smile from our volunteers.

Volunteers

What you can do:

Community Projects for Seniors need volunteers for Christmas Day. Those wanting to volunteer need to attend a one-hour volunteer orientation on Dec. 6 or Dec. 8.

New volunteers should schedule an orientation by calling us at 414-444-6544 or going to our website: CPforSeniors.org

The Source: The information in this post was provided by Community Projects for Seniors. 


 

