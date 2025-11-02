Wisconsin veterans honored with final Stars and Stripes flight of the year

The Brief The final Stars and Stripes Honor Flights of the year took Wisconsin veterans to Washington, D.C. Veterans visited memorials honoring their service and sacrifice. They returned to Milwaukee to a heroes’ welcome at Mitchell International Airport.



Military veterans received the trip of a lifetime through the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, which took them to Washington, D.C., for a day of recognition and reflection at memorials dedicated to their service.

What we know:

The two flights that departed Saturday marked the final Honor Flights of the year. Organizers said the experience is meant to give veterans a long-overdue thank-you for their sacrifices – something many never received when they first came home from war.

After a full day in the nation’s capital, the veterans returned to Mitchell International Airport late Saturday night, where they were met with cheers, flags, and applause from hundreds of supporters.

It was an emotional homecoming for those who served, closing out another season of flights filled with pride, gratitude and unforgettable memories.

Several members of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors gathered at the airport to welcome home veterans from the flight. The Welcome Home Celebration allowed the community to show appreciation and gratitude as these veterans returned home.

What they're saying:

"Welcoming our veterans home is always a powerful experience, especially our Vietnam vets, as they did not get a positive response to coming home originally," said Supervisor Sky Z. Capriolo. "It’s an honor to stand with the community and show our gratitude in person."