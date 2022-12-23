Wisconsin truckers battle fierce winds; 'you’re driving a billboard'

Gusty winds and blowing snow are giving truck drivers a workout. This, as some race to get those last shipments in before Christmas.

While southeast Wisconsin did not get all the snow that was initially anticipated, the relentless winds have lived up to and exceeded expectations.

"Lot of blowing snow," said trucker Bryan Hall.

"It was pretty nasty," said trucker Joe Quirk.

Those winds are making for a treacherous haul for truckers – especially those traveling on north-south highways. The winds, which are gusting west to east, are making that travel especially challenging.

It is hard enough to fight crosswinds in a passenger car or SUV. Now, image doing it in a giant box.

"The crosswind, it moves your trailer. It’s just like, you constantly got to hold the wheel," said Quirk, who was completing a route from De Pere to Sturtevant. "It’s hard on the shoulders and the arms."

"Essentially, you’re driving a billboard. And if the wind catches it from the right angle, it will push you over, hopefully not into a ditch or into traffic," said Ethan Markel of Kreilkamp Trucking.

Markel happens to train big rig drivers for Kreilkamp Trucking. His message to drivers this weekend – if it gets too dangerous, pull over. It is less important to get there on time, than it is to get there alive.

Hall has been hauling freight for 30 years – and spoke about the dangers he faced.

"The blowing snow gets blinding," Hall said. "Right now, it’s clear. But when you get two big fields on each side you have the snow just sweeping across."

All the truckers FOX6 News spoke with on Friday, Dec. 23 were moving in different directions – but all heading to the same place – home.