Wisconsin trails join National Park System

Two of Wisconsin's biggest trails are now part of a distinguished lineup. It's opening the door to more resources.

On a mild December day, you can find Muskego resident Margaret Hein and her group of friends becoming one with nature.

"You got to take advantage of it," Hein said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Their meeting place is the Ice Age Trail. It's a roughly 1,200-mile-long trail across the state.

"It’s a great meeting place for us to come and get some exercise," Oconomowoc resident Jean Muench said.

Not only is the sun shining, but the Ice Age Trails have something to glisten about. This one and the North Country National Scenic Trail are now a part of the National Park Service's National Park System.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin is behind the change. She said this new status will open up funding streams and bring in more visitors.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"Wisconsin trails will be included in all the great lists, publicized in our nation's national treasures," Baldwin said. "The ice age is a landmark in countless Wisconsin communities."

Pat Witkowski is the trail maintenance coordinator for the Waukesha/Milwaukee Chapter. She said, between Mother Nature and people, the trails are always in need of repairs.

"I’m responsible for the 40 miles of maintenance for the Waukesha trail," Witkowski said. "That money will filter now to go towards ongoing maintenance."

Witkowski said the best part is that this puts Wisconsin on the map.

"It’s a great way to see Wisconsin, every part of it," she said.

Hein and her friends get on at Lapham Peak Park in Waukesha County.

"It is beautiful in any season," Hein said. "There’s something different to enjoy every time you come out."

She said it’s a beautiful day to walk in a national landmark with her friends.

"This a treasure," she said.