Wisconsin tornado relief volunteer Kentucky trip, UW player fundraiser

One Wisconsin volunteer has been deployed to help in tornado-devastated Kentucky. The American Red Cross said Monday, Dec. 13 the volunteer was on the way. Others in the Milwaukee area have family that survived the destruction.

The American Red Cross says, at this point, they aren't collecting things like food or clothing, so don't drop those off at their Wisconsin sites. Instead, they say the best way to help is by donating cash.

The monstrous tornado rammed through several states, leaving hundreds homeless. Dave Steel, a Milwaukee nonprofit consultant, has extended family living close to the destruction.

"When it hits that close to home, it really hits you like a ton of bricks," said Steel.

He said they are all safe, and their homes are still standing.

"The thing with Kentucky and that whole area is people really pull together," said Steel. "That whole area has lost a lot of population over the last 30-40 years, and the people who are left there, the people who are there are fiercely proud of their hometown and their area and they really stick together."

They're getting national help. The American Red Cross set up 12 emergency shelters in Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky. Of the 300 Red Cross workers deploying, one volunteer from Wisconsin was on the way Monday, and University of Wisconsin basketball center Chris Vogt is from hard-hit Mayfield, Kentucky. He says it's heartbreaking, and he set up a GoFundMe.com account to help.

He’s raised over $47,000 so far.

"This is just a reminder that we’re all connected," said Steel. "Even if you’ve never been to Kentucky and you just see the images on the news or on social media, these are real people and real people’s lives and, you know, the level of destruction, we’ll all move on from this, and it’ll fade out of the news, but this sort of disaster is going to take years to recover from."

The Salvation Army said Monday their Wisconsin workers have not been called to help with the tornado disaster yet, but they have a disaster relief fund and will be sending mobile kitchens to serve meals.

Donations needed

UW basketball player's GoFundMe account

American Red Cross

To make a financial donation or schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets, visit redcross.org or call 800-RED CROSS. You can also use the Red Cross Blood Donor app or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 gift today.

Salvation Army

Donations can be shared by calling 800-725-2769

Kentucky relief fund

The state set up a tornado relief fund , which has already raised millions.