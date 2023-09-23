Toddler overdoses, Wisconsin woman arrested

A Wisconsin woman was arrested after authorities say a 2-year-old suffered a potentially fatal drug overdose Tuesday night, Sept. 19.

The Portage Police Department identified the woman as 33-year-old Iris Aquila. She's facing several felony charges.

Portage police and Columbia County sheriff's deputies responded to a home the night of Sept. 19 for an unresponsive child.

Bodycam from Portage 2-year-old drug overdose (Courtesy: Columbia County Sheriff's Department)

Authorities suspected the 2-year-old was experiencing a potentially fatal opioid overdose and administered two doses of naloxone – commonly known by the brand name NARCAN. The child then became semiconscious and regained a pulse before being taken to a hospital.

A search warrant was executed at the home and found substances believed to be fentanyl, THC and narcotics, as well as drug paraphernalia and cash.