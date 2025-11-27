Wisconsin Thanksgiving travel: Prepare for winter weather, reconsider plans

The Brief It was a mostly calm Thanksgiving Day in southeast Wisconsin, besides the wind. But winter weather is forecasted to hit the area over the weekend, which will include significant snowfall. Consider traveling early on Friday, otherwise prepare now!



Even though most businesses were closed on Thanksgiving, gas stations were busy with people prepping for the storm.

If you are driving this weekend you might want to reconsider when to leave.

Get ready, or change plans

What you can do:

"Today, I think people are getting ready for the storm."

If you're feeling down about the cold, Matt Rechlitz says embrace it!

Putting air in the tires

"I love winter – just have to embrace it. We are in Wisconsin. It’s just a wonderful time," Rechlitz said.

He's gassed up and one of several Wisconsinites gearing up for the winter storm expected this weekend.

"I am going to make sure my snow blower runs real good, get a little bit of gas and just wait out the storm Saturday," he added.

AAA says about 88% of people are traveling in Wisconsin for the holidays.

Winter weather incoming

What we know:

While Thursday is a slow travel day, the FOX6 Weather Experts say you might want to reconsider when you plan to travel back home.

"If you want to be safe – I would probably choose Friday night," said FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello.

She's monitoring the trends and says the storm is predicted to be slow and steady.

"Southern Wisconsin, as well as northern Illinois, kind of in the bullseye in the potential of over six inches of snow," she added.

Winter weather on the radar

It comes after multiple weather-related crashes on Wednesday.

In Ozaukee County, one person was killed and several others were seriously hurt in a crash involving a semi-truck.

Multiple vehicles were also spotted in ditches in Sheboygan County.

Officials are reminding drivers to plan ahead and stay safe.

"I am going to be enjoying the flakes from the inside."