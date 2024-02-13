Wisconsin teen work permit requirement; Assembly votes to eliminate

article

More Wisconsin teenagers would be able to work jobs without obtaining permits under a Republican-authored bill the state Assembly approved and sent to Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill in 2017 that eliminated work permit requirements for 16- and 17-year-olds. The new bill eliminates the requirement for 14- and 15-year-olds.

The proposal doesn’t change state law governing how many hours minors can work or prohibiting them from working dangerous jobs.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The proposal comes amid a wider push by state lawmakers to roll back child labor laws and despite the efforts of federal investigators to crack down on a surge in child labor violations nationally.

The bill would cost the state about $216,000 in revenue annually from lost permit fees and eliminate the state Department of Workforce's only means of gathering child labor data, according to a fiscal estimate from the agency.

But supporters say the measure would eliminate red tape for both employers and teenage job applicants and bolster the state's workforce.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The bill, which was approved by the Senate in October, passed in the Assembly by a 62-34 vote.

The measure goes next to Evers, who will likely veto it. He nixed a bill in 2022 that would have allowed 14- and 15-year-olds to work longer summer hours.