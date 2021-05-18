Wisconsin teacher berates vaccinated student for not wearing a mask, video show

A teacher in Wisconsin who appeared to berate a student in videos posted online has reportedly been put on administrative leave.

Two clips of the incident were posted on TikTok last week, showing a teacher at Poynette High School shouting at a student who appeared to have pulled his mask down from over his nose and mouth.

According to a statement posted on Facebook by the School District of Poynette, the incident happened on May 11 at Poynette High School in Poynette, Wisconsin.

In one clip , the teacher can be heard telling the student: "I don't care if you're vaccinated, you little dink. I don't want to get sick and die. There's other people you can infect, just because you're vaccinated."

"You know what, you're not a special person around here," the teacher adds in the clip. "You should hear about how everybody talks about you. You’re a jerk."

In response, the student says: "I know how people talk about me. I don't care how people talk about me."

Then, the teacher tells the student he needs to "have respect for other people in your life."

When the student says he does, the teacher responds: "You're not a big man on campus. Quit walking around here like you have a stick up your butt."

Then the student explains that he walks the way he walks because he’s "just trying not to crease my shoes." To which the teacher responds: "It’s not literal, ya dummy."

In the other clip , the teacher appears to continue berating the student, saying: "People don’t like you. I don’t like you."

When the student responds by saying that "a lot of people like me," the teacher says: "They’re pretending."

Then, the student says: "In a few years look at me and then you'll be like, 'Oh hey, darn, I was wrong about him.’"

After the clips were posted on social media -- both on TikTok and on Twitter by Wisconsin radio talk show host Vicki McKenna, the Poynette school district released a statement saying that the teacher -- who was not identified -- has been put on administrative leave.

"The School District of Poynette is aware of an incident that occurred today, May 11th, involving a teacher and student at the Poynette High School," the statement, signed by District Administrator Matthew Shappell, said. "The District is initiating an investigation and the teacher involved has been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The District contacted the parents and we are taking steps to provide the appropriate support for the student involved."

The school district did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for additional information regarding the incident.

