Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin tax burden rises for 1st time in decade, report finds

By AP Author
Published 
News
Associated Press
article

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin's state tax burden increased slightly last year for the first time in a decade due largely to a pandemic-related economic surge, according to a report released Wednesday.

The nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum's study found total state and local taxes in Wisconsin grew to $34 billion last year, up 7.1% from 2020.

Overall, combined state and local taxes rose to 10.5% of income in Wisconsin last year, up from 10.3% in 2020. The 2021 burden was still the fourth-lowest in Wisconsin Policy Forum records dating back to 1990.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Revenue from the state individual income tax rose 6.2% to $9.3 billion in 2021. Revenue from the state sales tax jumped 9.2% to $6.4 billion, the largest year-over-year increase since 1983. Corporate franchise and income tax revenue grew almost 60% to $2.6 billion, the biggest jump since 1961, according to Wisconsin Policy Forum archive data.

The report attributed the increase not to higher taxes but to a surge of pandemic-related economic activity, including the influx of federal stimulus dollars. The report also noted the growth is linked to collecting state and local taxes on online and out-of-state retailers.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Wisconsin oral antiviral COVID treatments, prescription only
article

Wisconsin oral antiviral COVID treatments, prescription only

Department of Health Services officials announced that Wisconsin has received the first allocation of oral antiviral COVID-19 treatments.

Wisconsin election investigation: Vos deposition ordered by judge
article

Wisconsin election investigation: Vos deposition ordered by judge

A Wisconsin judge ordered that Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos sit for a deposition with attorneys for a liberal watchdog group.

Wisconsin Republicans introduce police support, recruiting package

Republican members of the Wisconsin Legislature unveiled a package of bills intended to help support police departments and recruit new officers.