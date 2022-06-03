Wisconsin suspected targeted attack: Man fatally shot in Juneau County

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating a critical incident that occurred in the Township of New Lisbon (west-central Wisconsin) on Friday morning, June 3.

Targeted attack in Town of Lisbon, Juneau County, Wisconsin

A news release says around 6:30 a.m., the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a call notifying law enforcement of an armed person and two shots fired in a Township of New Lisbon residence. The caller had exited the home and contacted law enforcement from a nearby home.

Law enforcement tried to negotiate with the individual in the home. But those attempts failed. Then at roughly 10:15 a.m., the Juneau County Special Tactics and Response Team entered the residence and located the homeowner, a 68-year-old male, deceased. A 56-year-old male was located in the basement with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Law enforcement began life-saving measures, and the individual was transported to a medical facility. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Officials say this incident appears to be a targeted act.

The names of the involved individuals are being withheld until family notifications are complete.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, Mauston Police Department, Elroy Police Department, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services, and the FBI.

This is a developing story.