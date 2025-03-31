Wisconsin Supreme Court race; voters prepare for important decision

The Brief Voters will elect Wisconsin's newest Supreme Court justice on April 1, 2025. Liberals are backing Judge Susan Crawford, while conservatives are supporting Judge Brad Schimel. Wisconsin's high court race has become the most expensive in U.S. history.



Control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court is on the line. Should it stay liberal or flip conservative?

You'll decide on Tuesday, April 1.

Liberal or conservative?

The backstory:

This court has great power on some of the country's most controversial issues and this is the first election into the new term of President Donald Trump.

Conservatives back Brad Schimel and liberals support Susan Crawford. Trump has endorsed Schimel, while former President Barack Obama backs Crawford.

Dane County Judge Susan Crawford and Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel

It's the most expensive Supreme Court race ever. The Brennan Center for Justice at the NYU School of Law shows this race has topped $90 million.

Backing the candidates

Local perspective:

"I am for Susan, I’ve met her a number of times," Milwaukee voter Jo Ann Rucker said. "I think she’s a person who works for the people. I know there’s these funny ads about her under sentencing. But there are sentencing guidelines and I think she uses those. She's a good person who works for women and the working public."

Vote here!

"I’m a big supporter of Act 10, and I am worried about that getting overturned," said Schimel supporter Erik Reichertz. "I feel like it’s been a good restraint on property taxes, been a reasonable balance to the school system, more flexibility with hiring teachers and stuff."

What they're saying:

A flood of campaign ads has hit Wisconsin. But, those ads still haven't swayed Lindsay Wagner.

Wisconsin Supreme Court

"I get the texts. I get the mailers. I get the commercials on the radio. It’s everywhere, maybe I’m glad for it to be done," Wagner said. "I have no opinion, unfortunately. I’ll just keep thinking about it. We have until tomorrow? I’ll keep thinking about it.

Flipping counties

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News crunched the numbers of previous Supreme Court races.

Seven counties flipped from backing conservative Brian Hagedorn in 2019 to liberal candidates in 2020 and 2023, including Brown, Dunn, Jackson, Kenosha, Outagamie, Pierce, and Winnebago.

One county, Trempealeau, flipped from liberal in 2019 and 2020 to conservative in 2023.

From 2019 to 2023, we also saw both Milwaukee and Waukesha counties move roughly 10 points to the left.