Wisconsin Supreme Court race in political spotlight, abortion rights on the line

A high-stakes race is garnering national attention.

What we know:

In just hours, voters will decide the makeup of the state's highest court. Liberals are backing Judge Susan Crawford, while conservatives are supporting Judge Brad Schimel.

Susan Crawford; Brad Schimel

Schimel is a former prosecutor and former Republican state attorney general; he currently serves as a Waukesha County judge. Crawford is a Dane County judge and former attorney.

Liberals currently have a 4 to 3 majority.

It's the most expensive state Supreme Court race ever. The Brennan Center for Justice at the NYU School of Law shows this race has topped $90 million.

Dig deeper:

Schimel calls himself "pro-life" and has said the court shouldn't decide abortion, but instead it should be left to voters. Crawford has declined to take a position on the pending litigation, but has said she was proud to have represented Planned Parenthood as an attorney.

Wisconsin Supreme Court

Who wins the race could help decide not just abortion, but other issues like Act 10 and redistricting.

What they're saying:

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee professor emeritus Mordecai Lee said that is driving people to the polls.

"It’s exciting to people who want to vote, who care about politics, who think it’s important. People are kind of waking up to woah, this is really important," Lee said. "All of a sudden, who has a majority on the Supreme Court means either pro-choice or pro-life. So, it’s a very motivating thing."

Wisconsin Supreme Court chambers

What's next:

The winner will serve a 10-year term.

The election is on Tuesday, April 1, with polls opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m. Everyone in line by 8 p.m. gets to vote.