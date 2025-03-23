Wisconsin Supreme Court race; candidates hit the campaign trail

The Brief Wisconsin voters will soon go to the polls for the state's April 1 election. Voters are deciding whether the court stays liberally-controlled or flips conservative. Both candidates made their rounds across the state over the weekend.



In less than 10 days, Wisconsin voters will go to the polls for the state's April 1 election.

Election around the corner

What we know:

Voters are deciding whether the court stays liberally-controlled or flips conservative. The court currently holds a 4-3 majority.

Supreme Court candidates are officially non-partisan. But liberals are backing Dane County Circuit Court Judge Susan Crawford, while conservatives are supporting Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Brad Schimel.

Potential re-drawing of the maps and abortion rights are two topics heavy on voters' minds.

Both candidates made their rounds across the state over the weekend.

Early voting has begun.

Candidates campaign

What they're saying:

"This is a really critical election," Crawford said. "I always try to use my legal experience and my skills to protect the rights of Wisconsinites under our laws."

Dane County Judge Susan Crawford and Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel

Crawford, who's gotten the nod from Democratic billionaires George Soros and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, stopped in Racine on Sunday, March 23. She spoke on remaining partisan, her opponent's recent endorsement and denied claims about her making promises on the state's congressional maps.

After being endorsed by President Donald Trump on Friday, Schimel made an appearance Saturday on X Spaces with billionaire backer Elon Musk. Schimel spoke on his time as attorney general and flipping the court conservative.

"I recognize how important this is, and I refuse to be outworked on this," Schimel said. "We put it back in conservative hands, that will respect the rule of law, that will respect the separation of powers."

Historic race

Dig deeper:

The race already broke the national record for a state Supreme Court race. The Brennan Center tracks $66.9 million dollars spent, with $30.2 million in support of Crawford and $36.7 million in support of Schimel.