Wisconsin Supreme Court denies speaker's attempt to block deposition

article

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has denied a request from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to block a Dane County judge’s order directing him to sit for a deposition with attorneys for a liberal watchdog group seeking records related to the GOP-ordered investigation into the 2020 election.

The depositions were ordered last week by Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn, who expressed confusion over how so few documents were produced from the first three months of former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman’s ongoing probe. Bailey-Rihn ordered the Rochester Republican to sit for depositions Wednesday.

The state’s high court issued a 4-3 decision Tuesday after Bailey-Rihn denied an attempt by Vos and his staff attorney, Steve Fawcett, to delay the depositions.

The ruling comes in a case brought by watchdog group American Oversight over records it is seeking related to the investigation Vos ordered into the 2020 presidential election.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Vos last year hired former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to lead the investigation at a cost of $676,000 in taxpayer money. The investigation is ongoing.

Bailey-Rihn previously ruled that the depositions can relate only to the documents that American Oversight requested and what searches were done to locate those documents.