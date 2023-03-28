Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate forum at UWM

Ahead of the April 4 Wisconsin spring election, a Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate forum was held Tuesday night, March 28 at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Janet Protasiewicz and Justice Rebecca Bradley, representing Justice Daniel Kelly, had the opportunity to discuss the race and the ongoing impact it will have on Wisconsinites across the state.

"We will overturn a decision if it is contrary to the law because we swore an oath to uphold and support the Constitution of the United States and the state of Wisconsin," said Bradley. "We did not swear an oath to precedent."

"Generally, it should be very, very rare," said Protasiewicz. "We should be able to depend on the laws that we have. We should be able to depend on that case law."

The two debated topics from abortion to gerrymandering.