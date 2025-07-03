article

The Wisconsin State Patrol has tips for summer travelers on how to safely haul trailers and campers.

What we know:

The Fourth of July can be busy for some summer travelers. WisDOT said it establishes vehicle weight and width restrictions to ensure the safety of the traveling public while maintaining the integrity of Wisconsin roads.

The maximum dimensions allowed for common recreational vehicles operating on highways in Wisconsin are:

Width: 8.5 feet

Height: 13.5 feet

Length of drivable motorhome or single vehicle: 45 feet

Length of combined truck and trailer: 70 feet

Length of towable camper: 46 feet long

The Wisconsin State Patrol said motorists are required to follow posted weight restrictions on local roads and bridges. Drivers may be eligible for an oversize-overweight permit if these limits are exceeded. However, three-vehicle trains – including combinations of camper trailers, boats and trailers – do not require a permit from WisDOT as long as they meet operating conditions specified in state statute.

Secure loads and check trailer connections

What you can do:

When hauling a camper or trailer, the Wisconsin State Patrol said the driver is responsible for ensuring it is in good mechanical condition and safely attached to the vehicle.

Below they have a list of tips to check for before traveling:

Trailer tires, axles, bearings and lights are in proper working condition.

The ball and hitch coupling assembly are the same size and latch securely.

Two safety chains of proper length and strength are attached between the vehicle and trailer with enough slack to allow proper turning; attaching the safety chains in a crisscross pattern creates a cradle to catch the tongue of the trailer if an unexpected disconnection occurs.

If you are hauling a boat, be sure it is secured to the trailer in the front and back.

Weight is properly distributed; trailers must be loaded correctly to prevent sway and fishtailing by placing the majority of the weight on the front of the trailer.

State patrol also has tips on how to properly secure your load, so you can avoid debris falling on the road which can cause a crash or damage to other vehicles:

Tie it down with rope, netting or straps.

Tie large objects directly to your vehicle or trailer

Cover the entire load with a sturdy tarp or netting.

Don’t overload the vehicle or trailer

Always double check to make sure the load is secure.

For more information on how to load properly, you can visit WisDOT’s website.