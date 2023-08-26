Wisconsin student killed waiting for school bus, man charged

article

The Wisconsin Department of Justice today filed charges against Kevin Green, 18, of Reedsburg, for driving the vehicle that struck and killed a 13-year-old child as she boarded a school bus on May 12.

In a complaint, the defendant was driving a Ford F-150 truck behind a school bus around 7:30 a.m. when he failed to notice it had stopped in front of him to pick up children.

Wisconsin Highway 33 in the Town of Excelsior is closed following the death of a student who was struck by a pickup truck while boarding a school bus on May 12, 2023. (WMTV-TV/Marcus Aarsvold)

According to the complaint, he was traveling at about 63 miles per hour when he swerved toward the ditch, striking the rear right side of the school bus before hitting the child, who was standing in her driveway. The child died as a result of her injuries.

The complaint said that Green was texting while driving at and before the time of the crash.