Wisconsin storm damage: Mayville, Juneau face long road ahead

The Brief The NWS surveyed storm damage in Juneau and Mayville on Friday. Officials said likely tornadoes tore through the communities the previous day. Gov. Evers said they're in the process of determining whether there will be a disaster declaration.



The National Weather Service surveyed storm damage in Juneau and Mayville on Friday after officials said likely tornadoes tore through the communities the previous day.

Dodge County storm damage

The backstory:

Due to the amount of damage. Deputies asked the public to avoid the area unless absolutely necessary.

"There's a big difference when you just see tree damage versus structures losing their roofs, their walls," said Tim Halbach with the National Weather Service. "When things like that happen, it's a little bit more of an issue with people possibly getting injured, things like that, so that's one of the main concerns when you see that level of damage."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Damage in Mayville after storms on May 15, 2025

Communities come together

What they're saying:

While no one was seriously hurt, the Mayville community has a long road ahead. West of the city, a farmhouse is without a back wall. In town, there are downed power lines, toppled trees and damaged roofs.

"The winds are coming past, and the rain is going horizontal on me," resident Mary Ritger said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Damage in Juneau after storms on May 15, 2025

"I never expected giant trees down all over," said resident Ingrid Justman.

Justman said they're lucky their homes were virtually unscathed, but there is a lot of cleanup from the snapped hardwood trees around her home.

"I got to admit, I had tears in my eyes. I said a prayer, and I said I can't believe it. We were lucky," said resident Mitch McKinnon. "I got a whole different outlook now on storms."

As neighbors help neighbors, the three are still in awe of Thursday's powerful storm.

Officials were also in Juneau on Friday, trying to determine how strong the likely tornado was. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office told FOX6 News that some residents lost their homes.

Crews rushed one person to the hospital after a roof caved in, but deputies said that person was going to be OK. Only two people reported minor injuries.

What you can do:

With a big cleanup effort underway, Mayville is asking for volunteers to sign up at city hall if they want to assist in recovery efforts.

"It could be a lot worse. We thank the lord that no one was seriously injured," said Mayor Rob Boelk.

School was canceled, and graduation practice has been postponed. Mayville Junior/Senior High School was turned into a Red Cross shelter to provide help to those who need it. The organization is offering food, water, emotional support and a place to charge cellphones.

The Red Cross Northeast Chapter is also deploying an emergency response vehicle to distribute essential supplies such as blankets, tarps, water, snacks, mops, sponges, gloves, cleaning solution, trash bags and more.

Disaster declaration?

What's next:

Gov. Tony Evers toured the shelter along with Dodge County Emergency Management officials. Evers said they are still in the process of determining whether there will be a disaster declaration.

"A lot of things need to be rebuilt. People are pulling together. That's the important thing," he said.