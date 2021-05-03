Expand / Collapse search

State Patrol: Watch for motorcycles, motorists urged to ‘look twice’

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MADISON, Wis. - May is national "Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month" and the Wisconsin State Patrol is asking motorcyclists and all other motorists to share the road, be alert and safe.

A news release says 2020 preliminary data for Wisconsin shows there were 2,095 motorcycle crashes, 1,788 motorcyclists injured, and 112 motorcycle fatalities.

"Drivers must be in the habit of looking for motorcyclists," Wisconsin State Patrol Captain Anne Maxson said, "and motorcyclists should watch for other vehicles and get properly trained and licensed. Together we can save lives."

Motorcycles are smaller and more difficult to see, especially in your blind spot. Failure to yield the right of way to another vehicle can result in a $175 citation, but penalties are much more severe if the violation results in someone getting injured or killed.

Motorcyclists can do their part by getting properly licensed, wearing visible and protective equipment, and carefully scanning ahead for potential hazards such as gravel, debris or wildlife in the roadway. 

