WATCH: WI State Patrol trooper deals with stubborn turkey in roadway

A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper found himself dealing with a turkey that refused to leave the street, and it seemingly showed no fear towards the vehicles.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the incident happened on Sept. 4 on a road in Grand Chute.

A turkey, or any sizable animal, can threaten the safety of motorists, so the trooper worked to try to get it off the road.

Trooper attempts to shoo the turkey away

Even as the trooper made a Y-turn in the road to scare it away, the turkey showed "no fear" and seemed to "take it as a challenge" and started pecking at his tire, according to the trooper.

Dashcam video shows the trooper eventually parking the cruiser, just as another cruiser pulled up, which the turkey promptly trotted towards.

The trooper tried to shoo the turkey away, but it kept circling the squad, and even "attacked" some other passing vehicles, with the trooper noting that "he doesn't like cars."

The trooper even joked that he was "in a foot pursuit…male, about two feet tall, short beard…mostly brown, some red-white trim, deceptively fast."

Eventually, the trooper was able to safely move the turkey off the road.