Wisconsin State Patrol recruiting troopers, inspectors

The Wisconsin State Patrol is now accepting applications from individuals with a passion to serve Wisconsin. Hiring begins Monday, April 10 for the 69th Recruit Class.

Troopers and inspectors are assigned to counties throughout the state to enforce traffic laws and keep Wisconsin’s highways safe. As a division of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the sworn officers of the State Patrol play a key role in creating a safe and efficient transportation system for all.

A news release says in addition to enforcing traffic and criminal laws across Wisconsin, State Patrol officers may serve in specialized roles including pilots, K-9 officers, crash reconstruction experts, and commercial motor vehicle inspectors. Other special units focus on combating human trafficking and drug interdiction, and services like Honor Guard and dignitary protection.

The State Patrol is launching a new recruitment campaign, "We are Wisconsin State Patrol," to highlight the different roles and encourage candidates with diverse backgrounds and job experiences to apply. Social media posts will feature the stories of officers who have committed their careers to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Requirements and training

Qualified candidates must pass physical readiness tests, a background investigation, interview, and pre-employment medical and psychological exams.

Applicants accepted into the six-month State Patrol Academy at Fort McCoy receive a salary plus meals and lodging during their training. Taught by Wisconsin DOJ Training and Standards certified instructors, cadets learn from experienced officers with the goal of strengthening communication skills, self-confidence, and physical capabilities.

The State Patrol’s 69th Recruit Class will begin training on January 29, 2024. After graduating from the State Patrol Academy, new troopers and inspectors are assigned to one of the five State Patrol regions where they will receive 12 additional weeks of on-the-job field training.

Applicants must have a two-year associate degree or a minimum of 60 college-level credits prior to starting at the academy. Up to 30 credits may be waived for individuals with relevant training or military experience.

More information on the application process can be found online.